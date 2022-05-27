It should be a great Christmas this year in Pollensa, the council have announced plans to spend 50,000 euros on festive lights.

A further 80,000 will be spent on new police vehicles and 55,000 euros on an electric vehicle for the council services departmets.

This is all part of the Pollensa council budget which was approved this week and total 25.6 million euros this year, which is an increase of 4.5 percent on 2021., There will be more investment in tourist promotion.