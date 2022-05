The two German tourists who were ordered to prison for the alleged rape of a 22-year-old woman in an Arenal hotel have been released.

Some twelve hours after they had been taken to the prison in Palma on Friday, they were allowed to go. Represented by lawyer Miguel Ángel Ordinas, it would appear that the reason was that the court of instruction number 1 in Palma, which was the one that took their statements, disqualified itself in favour of court number 12, which had been on duty when the alleged crime was committed. A technical reason, it would seem.