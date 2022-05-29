These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm

Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Lenght:139



Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 10.15pm

Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Lenght: 123



Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 5am

Depature: Sudnay, May 29 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 71.304

Flag: Italy

Lenght: 253



Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 5.25am

Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203



Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 5.50am

Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 11.30 am

Flag: Italy

Length: 204



Vessel: Ciudad de Granada

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 6.30am

Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 26.916

Flag: Spain

Length: 172



Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 10.15pm

Depature: Monday, May 30 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123



Vessel: Ciudad de Granada

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 10.45pm

Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 11.45pm

Gross tonnage: 26.916

Flag: Spain

Length: 172

