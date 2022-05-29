Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Lenght:139
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Lenght: 123
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 5am
Depature: Sudnay, May 29 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Lenght: 253
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 5.25am
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 5.50am
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 11.30 am
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Granada
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 6.30am
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 26.916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 10.15pm
Depature: Monday, May 30 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Granada
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 10.45pm
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 26.916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.