Ships in Palma

Several ships seen in Palma bay. | Joan Llado

Christina Buchet Palma 29/05/2022 07:00
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Lenght:139

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Lenght: 123

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 5am
Depature: Sudnay, May 29 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Lenght: 253

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 5.25am
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 5.50am
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 11.30 am
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Granada
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 6.30am
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 26.916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 10.15pm
Depature: Monday, May 30 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Granada
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Sunday, May 29 at 10.45pm
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 26.916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.