Last week, the National Police arrested two pickpockets at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport.

Well-known to the police, the two were about to steal belongings from a tourist who was waiting for a bus. Officers were watching, aware that these pickpockets - and it goes for some others - don't stop at simply lifting a wallet. They take handbags and even suitcases from tourists waiting in crowded situations, such as a bus stop. The two were charged with having committed two previous thefts at the airport.

The police are reminding passengers to be very careful with their belongings, especially when they are waiting for buses or are in the parking area to pick up or return hire cars.