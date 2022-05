The National Police report having arrested a 20-year-old British woman at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport last Monday.

The woman was drunk, was in an agitated state and didn't want to queue for passport control. She started shouting and behaving aggressively towards other passengers. Police officers tried to calm her down, but instead she hit and bit them. They restrained her and she was subsequently taken by ambulance to Son Llàtzer Hospital for medical evaluation.

It would appear that she is undergoing psychological treatment in the UK and can react violently due to a lack of adequate medication plus alcohol consumption.