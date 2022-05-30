Cost of living continues to rise. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Making it to the end of the month is still a struggle in the Balearics as inflation continues to rise and this is not only adding the cost of a holiday, especially those tourists who are self-catering, it is also making it harder for employers to attract employees from the mainland or overseas due to the high cost of living and wages which for years have not increased in line with inflation.
