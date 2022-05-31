The jet-ski platform was off Arenal beach. | Miquel À. Cañellas
On Monday, three German tourists, aged 20, 23 and 24, were sentenced to six months in prison (suspended for three years) for attacking jet-ski instructors and other tourists.
tranq tranquerIf that’s the truth then it needs said.
Well said Christopher, I could not agree more. It’s the boorish behaviour and the excess drinks that cause violence. any rule breakers should have persona non grata on the passport.no more entry. But the business model promotes this certainly on most of the bay of Palma resorts. Some visitors expectation of the holiday is just that booze till they collapse or worse . Mainly single sex group. I stay on the west side small family run place, split nationality’s mainly older German and Brits making up 80%, Scandinavian 10% and mixture of others nationals. Some with younger families with kids make up 30% of the mix. Usually not a cross word heard .. I return to the airport and see stressed out families usually Brits bawling at the kids. Obviously no relaxing fun family vacation had there. Young’uns red eyed and looking worse for wear.. And you wonder why I keep away from trad nations based resorts. The manic resort cultures need to be calmed down a bit. The upmarket cry and legislation to curb excess doesn’t seem to have had an affect this year to me it seems worse. But after last 2 yrs well that can be expected. I think away forward away from partying. Is for Mallorca to be Mallorca. Stop the jet skis the massive theme parks and mega club and drinking sheds identikit resorts and cookie cutter hotels, owned by corporates. Be Mallorca It will take time money and a lot of political will and businesses buy in .. But what future does the island want change or more of the same.
Once again another example of our · local" paper trying to protect us from the awful truths out there in the nowadays typically politically correct British fashion. These three hooligans were not German, They may have had German passports but they were actually Libyan. Apart from getting the facts clear it also casts another angle on the vodka. Thank you MDB but we do not need protecting from the truth.
This is a disgrace. They get a €300 fine and no prison time. Not much more than a speeding offence. Such behaviour and language (while swigging vodka!) by tourists should be severely punished. A classic case of tourism of excess. Come on Balearic government get a grip on this behaviour.