On Monday, three German tourists, aged 20, 23 and 24, were sentenced to six months in prison (suspended for three years) for attacking jet-ski instructors and other tourists.

In August last year, they were at a jet-ski platform in Arenal. One of the three was ignoring instructions. He was told to follow instructions and to also stop drinking (vodka).

This provoked the three into spitting at and punching the instructors, one of whom was thrown into the sea. Insults were hurled, one of the three shouting: "Sons of bitches, I'll kill your mother. When I come back from having killed her, I'll kill you too." Two other tourists who were on the platform at the time were also attacked.

At the hearing on Monday, which was via videoconference, they were ordered to each pay 315 euros in respect of injuries caused, while they will also have to pay for damage that was caused to two jet skis.