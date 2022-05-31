A witness at the trial of a 26-year-old Briton accused of murdering a fellow Briton in Ibiza in 2018 told the court in Palma on Tuesday that the accused did not hit the victim when he was on the floor.

Giving evidence via videoconference, the woman said that there were many people in the apartment in Sant Antoni on the night when the incident occurred in July 2018. She couldn't recall how the fight started, but she did not see the accused hit the victim after he had fallen to the floor. "He fell right in front of me. I tried to put him in the recovery position. I grabbed his hand until I felt it go loose."

The prosecutor maintains that there was a fight between the accused and another person and that the deceased tried to separate them. But he was punched hard in the head, which left him semi-conscious and convulsing on the floor. The accused then allegedly punched him repeatedly "with the intention of ending his life".

The trial started on Monday, the 26-year-old having told the court that he had defended himself by pushing the deceased (Harry) and punching him twice. He has denied having intended to kill him. The prosecutor is calling for eighteen years in prison.

