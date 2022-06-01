Three men and two women face sentences totalling 26 years for a wave of robberies that were committed over a several-month period in 2020.

The five will shortly go on trial in Palma, the prosecution having linked them to fifteen robberies between June and November 2020. Seven of these robberies were in Calvia - El Toro, Magalluf, Paguera, Palmanova, Santa Ponsa and Son Ferrer. In Santa Ponsa, there were two robberies, both from the same hairdressers, the group having targeted hairdressers as well as bars and restaurants.

The robberies were normally committed around dawn and involved breaking and entering. Binissalem was as far away from Calvia as the group acted - a robbery on September 12 which was in the early afternoon.

One of the five was arrested in August last year, the other four in January this year. The three men carried out the robberies, and the two women stored items that were stolen.