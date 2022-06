A critically endangered Balearic shearwater has been spotted at the island of Dragonera with local boffins going into over-drive to get more information.

The Balearic shearwater is considered critically endangered with extinction a distinct possibility. Recent models estimate a mean decrease of 7.4% per year and a mean extinction time of 40.4 years. This equates to an ongoing decline of more than 80% over the next three generations (54 years).

It is under severe threat from the development of holiday resorts near its breeding sites. These can destroy or alter its natural breeding habitat by, for example, producing light pollution around nesting colonies.