The future of exports of Mallorcan potatoes to the United Kingdom is in doubt thanks to Brexit and the long queues truckers have to endure at British ports.

The current potato export season, which is in its last month, has been described as “better than expected” by growers in sa Pobla, but “future seasons are in serious danger”, according to the manager of Mateu Export, the municipality’s main exporter.

The main reasons for concerns about the future of the sector, according to Joan Mateu, “are the increase in operating costs, the Brexit and now the war in Ukraine”.

For example, he explained that “now truckers do not want to go to the United Kingdom, not even if they are paid 40 percent more than before Brexit, because of the time it now takes to get in and out of the ports”.

S’Esplet SAT’s manager Joan Company highlighted the implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the problems it could cause “for intensive agriculture such as ours, because it means a change in model for which the farmers are not prepared”.

The current season, which will end in July, “has gone quite well, better than we expected at the beginning”, according to Joan Mateu and from S’Esplet, production has been lower but prices have held up, according to Joan Company.



Seven out of every ten potatoes that Spain exports to the United Kingdom are from Sa Pobla which is why local farmers are concerned about the future.



This Friday and Saturday the Fira Nocturna de la Patata spud fair will be held in the Plaça Major in sa Pobla, with the participation of 20 bars and restaurants in the municipality.