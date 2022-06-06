Friends and loved one set up a fundraising page last week to help the family for the six-year-old child from Norethern Ireland who tragically drowned while on holiday in Mallorca with his family. He passed away on Sunday.

The little boy, a keen members of the Scouts, has been named as Corey Aughey and tributes have been posted on social media.

One of the little boy's family members posted to Facebook, saying: “We as a family want to let yous know that king Corey has gained his wings [sic]."

"The family couldn't off got through it without all your support, we want to thank you from the bottoms off our hearts for all your kind donations, now we have to concentrate on getting him home. Please keep praying for the family to get the strength to get through the next couple off weeks!!!”

Sharing photos of the little boy, a family friend described "beautiful beloved" Corey as "the best wee boy, always smiling, full of love and fun".

Another wrote: "It is with great sadness to let you know that wee Corey has now passed away.

"He sadly lost his brave battle Sympathies to all the family at this sad time.

"Rest In Peace Wee Bear."

The National Police have now opened a full investigation.