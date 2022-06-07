Tourists are on the warpath over a severe shortage of taxis in Palma and in the resorts with many complaining that they are forced to stay in their hotels at night (especially at the weekends) because there are no taxis available to take them to local restaurants.

A large number of Palma cabbies head to the airport in search of a lucrative fare to one of the resorts which has only made the problem even worse with large queues forming at the main taxi ranks in the city centre.

In the resorts there is a severe shortage of taxis because of the high volume of work. The local authorities are under pressure to issue more taxi licences even if they are just for the summer season.

In the centre of Palma there are only a few taxis available with many cab drivers heading to the Port of Palma or the airport.