On Tuesday, the Balearic health ministry confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the Balearics - a 42-year-old Italian, who lives in the UK and is on holiday in Formentera.

He was treated at the Formentera Hospital last Friday for skin lesions. A microbiological test confirmed that he was positive for monkeypox virus. He had been staying in a hotel in Formentera and was admitted to the hospital for monitoring. He will remain in isolation until the end of the regulatory period.

He is otherwise in good health. His partner has been categorised as a sole close contact but does not have any symptoms.