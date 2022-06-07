The tourist is in isolation at the hospital.
On Tuesday, the Balearic health ministry confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the Balearics - a 42-year-old Italian, who lives in the UK and is on holiday in Formentera.
The tourist is in isolation at the hospital.
On Tuesday, the Balearic health ministry confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the Balearics - a 42-year-old Italian, who lives in the UK and is on holiday in Formentera.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.