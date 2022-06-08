These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. No cruise ships are scheduled in port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 8 at 5am

Departure: June 8 at 10.45am

Gross Tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Lenght: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 8 at 5.05am

Depature: June 8 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 8 at 5.30am

Depature: June 8 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Lenght: 204

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 8 at 5.30am

Depature: June 8 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Lenght: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 8 at 6am

Depature: June 8 at 11am

Gross tonnage. 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 1 at 6am

Depature: June 1 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 1 at 6.15am

Depature: JUne 1 at 11.15am

Gross tonnage. 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: ABSA Uno

Origin: Santa Pola

Destination: Almeria

Arrival: June 8 at 8am

Depature: June 8 at pm

Gross tonnage: 317

Flag: Spain

Length: 37

Vessel: Ciudad de Granada

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 8 at 8am

Depature: June 10 at 11.45pm

Gross tonnage: 26.916

Flag: Spain

Length: 172

Vessel: MV Rolldock Sky

Origin: Gibraltar

Destination: Marmaris, Mulga

Arrival: June 8 at 7pm

Depature: June 11 at 2pm

Gross tonnage: 12.802

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 141

Vessel: Tide Navegator

Origin: Southampton

Destination: Nica

Arrival: June 8 at 10pm

Depature: June 9 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 5.425

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 118

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 8 at 10.15pm

Depature: June 9 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.