Merchant ships unloading at Palma dock. | R.E.

Christina Buchet Palma 08/06/2022 07:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. No cruise ships are scheduled in port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 8 at 5am
Departure: June 8 at 10.45am
Gross Tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Lenght: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 8 at 5.05am
Depature: June 8 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 8 at 5.30am
Depature: June 8 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Lenght: 204

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 8 at 5.30am
Depature: June 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Lenght: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 8 at 6am
Depature: June 8 at 11am
Gross tonnage. 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 1 at 6am
Depature: June 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 1 at 6.15am
Depature: JUne 1 at 11.15am
Gross tonnage. 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: ABSA Uno
Origin: Santa Pola
Destination: Almeria
Arrival: June 8 at 8am
Depature: June 8 at pm
Gross tonnage: 317
Flag: Spain
Length: 37

Vessel: Ciudad de Granada
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 8 at 8am
Depature: June 10 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 26.916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172

Vessel: MV Rolldock Sky
Origin: Gibraltar
Destination: Marmaris, Mulga
Arrival: June 8 at 7pm
Depature: June 11 at 2pm
Gross tonnage: 12.802
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 141

Vessel: Tide Navegator
Origin: Southampton
Destination: Nica
Arrival: June 8 at 10pm
Depature: June 9 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 5.425
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 118

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 8 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

