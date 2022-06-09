The cruise ship Aidastella in Mahon, Minorca

The cruise ship Aidastella in Mahon, Minorca. | Gemma Andreu

Christina Buchet Palma 09/06/2022 07:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. No cruise ships are scheduled in port.

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: June 9 at 5am
Depature: June 9 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 9 at 5am
Depature: June 9 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 9 at 5.05am
Depature: June 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 9 at 5.30am
Depature: June 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 9 at 5.30am
Depature: June 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 9 at 6am
Depature: June 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 9 at 6am
Depature: June 9 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 9 at 6.15am
Depature: June 9 at 11.15am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

