Juergen Klopp buys Mallorca home

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has bought a holiday home next to the tennis club in Santa Ponsa. The deal was finalised shortly before Liverpool's Champions league clash with Real Madrid. His neighbours include Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.
