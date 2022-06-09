Adam Sandler, the Hollywood star who filmed his latest film, the Netflix production, Hustle, recounted an amusing anecdote about when he visited a nudist beach on Mallorca during a break in filming.

Sandler spent at least two weeks filming on the island at various locations. Hustle is a 2022 Americansports drama film directed by Jeremiah Zagar, from a screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. The film stars Adam Sadler and Robert Duvall.

Hustle was released in select theaters on June 3, 2022, followed by a release on Netflix on June 8, 2022. The film received positive reviews from critics, with praise for Adam Sandler's performance.

On thereview aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 88% of 60 critics' reviews are positive, with an average rating of 6.9/10. The website's consensus reads, "Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them...Adam Sadler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch."