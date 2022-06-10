'Seabourn Ovation' an exclusive cruise ship will be in Palma

Today the 'Seabourn Ovation' an exclusive cruise ship will be in Palma. | M.A. Cañellas

Christina Buchet Palma 10/06/2022 07:00
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. There is also a Spanish military ship due to dock this morning plus three cruise ships: MSC Meraviglia, Seabourn Ovation and MSC Orchestra.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 10 at 5am
Depature: June 10 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 3 at 5.05am
Depature: June 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 10 at 5.30am
Depature: June 10 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 10 at 6am
Depature: June 10 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 10 at 6am
Depature: June 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 10 at 6.05am
Depature: June 10 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 10 at 6.15am
Depature: June 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: MSC Meraviglia
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 10 at 8am
Depature: June 10 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 137.936
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Seabourn Ovation
Origin: Palamos
Destination: A ordenes
Arrival: June 10 at 8am
Depature: June 10 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 41.865
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 180

Vessel: Tarifa
Origin: A ordenes
Destination: A ordenes
Arrival: June 10 at 8am
Depature: June 12 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 1.928
Flag: Spain
Length: 69

Vessel: MSC Orchestra
Origin: Marseille
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 10 at 10am
Depature: June 10 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 92.409
Flag: Panama
Length: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 10 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 11 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: BBC Kimberely
Origin: Puerto de Sagunto
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: June 10 at 11pm
Depature: June 11 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 8.750
Flag: Antigua and Barbuda
Length: 139

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.