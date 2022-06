A 65-year-old British tourist is in a critical condition in a Palma hospital after having been saved from drowning in Puerto Pollensa.

Around ten past five on Thursday afternoon, lifeguards rescued the woman, who was floating face down, and performed resuscitation techniques. An advanced life support ambulance went to the scene, and medics were able to recover her pulse.

She is in the intensive care unit at the Quirón Palmaplanas Clinic.