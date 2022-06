A Mexican themed nightclub will replace the El Asadito restaurant in the Playa de Palma after it was put up for sale by BCM owner Tolo Cursach whose business empire is the subject of a police and judicial investigation. Coco Bongo already have a series of nightclubs and beach bars in Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Punta Cana and at other points across the Carribean.

The nightclubs are known for their live music and massive firework displays with tickets costing between 80 to 140 euros.

Just this week it was announced that another former owned Cursach business, the emblamatic Titos nightclub on Palma´s Paseo Maritimo, had been sold it will become a new nightclub operated by the Pacha Group. The Titos brand has now moved to Magalluf forming part of the BCM nightclub. The Palma city council have announced big plans to up-grade the Paseo Maritimo.

El Asadito, with a capacity for more than 700 people, was on the market with a price tag of six million euros.