The presentation has been made for the 61st Pollensa Festival. The first of seven concerts will be on August 6, and the festival will conclude on August 27. All of the concerts will be in the Sant Domingo Cloisters.

The festival has the backing, among others, of the Balearic government's ministry of European funds, university and culture and the Council of Mallorca's department of culture, heritage and language policy.

Pere Bonet, the artistic and management advisor to the festival, explained at the presentation that the 61st edition "is inspired by the two instruments that have been the pillars on which this musical institution has been built - the violin and the piano". "We want to pay tribute to them through a programme which will offer the best music with the best performers and with the highest quality - something that has always characterised the festival".

The first concert will be by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra, with invited conductor Sergio Alapont and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout.

For full details - Festival de Pollença – 61è Edició (festivalpollenca.com)