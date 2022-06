A 25-year-old German footballer, who plays for a prominent Bundesliga club, was ordered to prison in Ibiza on Friday, suspected of the rape of an 18-year-old Spanish woman. The court in Ibiza ordered a second German, also 25, to prison as well.

The two were arrested on Thursday. The woman told police that the two forced her to have sex at the villa in which they were staying in Sant Josep de sa Talaia. The events apparently occurred on Wednesday night.