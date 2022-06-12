A family of four who live in a house on C. Isaac Peral in Puerto Andratx say that they are being "kicked out for no good reason".

Samuel Álvarez says that they have not owed the landlord a cent over the ten years that the family has rented the house. He explains that "a few days ago four people dressed in suits arrived and intimidated my mother Visitación". They told her that everyone must leave. "They had a threatening attitude and made my mother sign a document in which she promised to leave the house next Thursday."

He adds that while this was happening, the owner was "hiding round the corner". Samuel says that the landlord is a "large owner", suggesting that he has at least ten properties.

The family doesn't know what to do "We are being made to leave by force, but we cannot find another home with our income."