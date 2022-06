Fancy a dream holiday? Then the super-yacht, Icon, which is cruising around the waters of Mallorca, could be your top selection. She can welcome up to twelve guests in seven cabins and was last refitted in 2014, during which the vessel was extended by 5 metres. She is currently available for charter for $500,000 per week.

A Hammam, sauna, pool and spa facilities are available onboard for guests. Seventeen crew members find space in below deck accommodation.

Icon also carries a wide variety of water toys, including two regular and one stand-up jet ski, scuba diving equipment, an inflatable platform, sea bobs, water skis, wakeboards, kayaks and paddleboards.

There are problems some extras to add to 500,000 dollar bill so if you do go aboard remember to take your purse or walley.