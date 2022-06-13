Low cost airline Ryanair’s Spanish cabin staff will go on strike on six days in late June and early July, its main unions said this morning.

The staff will walk out on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and on July 1 and 2, as they are unhappy with working conditions and pay, USO union said.

“We have to resume mobilisation so that the reality of our situation is known and Ryanair is forced to abide by basic labour laws,” said Lidia Arasanz, the general secretary of USO’s Ryanair section, in a statement.

Staff of Dublin-based Ryanair, the largest airline in Europe in terms of passenger numbers, have walked out in other European countries such as Belgium and Italy.

With most COVID-related travel restrictions lifted in many countries in recent months, demand for summer travel has bounced back, leaving airlines and airport operators struggling to hire staff fast enough to handle the flow of passengers and offer them attractive working conditions.