Cala Ratjada has been named as one of the places where most foreigners would like to buy a home, according to a survey by the property portal, Idealista. The area polled 53 percent of votes.

The sea-side resort was followed closely by Cala Millor and Cala Bona on 52 percent Sa Coma and 51 percent and Deyá and Cala D’Or on 50.

The real estate market is booming at the moment with a 33 percent increase in sales in April. Also, the Balearics is one of the areas in Spain with the highest number of foreign buyers.

The resort of Cala Ratjada is the principal port and coastal development of the municipal district of Capdepera, and is built on a small rocky peninsula on the extreme north east corner of the island, around 65 km from the capital Palma.

Cala Ratjada is spans two bays. In the north is the Cala Agulla, in the south the Font de Sa Cala. Both bays are surrounded by hotels and are quite crowded.