Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp had a walk down memory lane with former star player Mario Gotze on Mallorca this week...on the padel court.

Gotze was one of his star players at Borussia Dortmund but now plays at Dutch side PSV although he is the subject on numerous transfer rumours at the moment.

The padel clash took place in Palma and comes after Klopp decided to buy a home on the island in Santa Ponsa, close to the Mallorca Country Club. It was reported this week that the Liverpool manager plans to demolish the house and build a new home.

The Liverpool manager is expected to attend the ATP tennis tournament in Santa Ponsa this weekend.