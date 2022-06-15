Unions representing staff and cabin crew for Ryanair in Italy have called a 24-hour strike for June 25, coinciding with walkouts the budget airline is facing the same day in other parts of Europe.
Unions representing staff and cabin crew for Ryanair in Italy have called a 24-hour strike for June 25, coinciding with walkouts the budget airline is facing the same day in other parts of Europe.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.