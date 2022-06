The Palma city council has cancelled Pride Week which should have taken place this weekend. The councillor who had been organising the event has also sacked.

The 10-day-event had attracted criticism after one of the organisers said that "it would be the first time that many people from the countryside had seen a lesbian woman...."



This statement was criticised by the Mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, and and even the Balearic President, Francina Armengol.

There was opposition to the event from right-wing parties on the council who claimed that the event was a waste of tax-payer´s money.