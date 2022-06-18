On Friday afternoon, a 40-year-old man drowned at Cala S'Almunia in Santanyi.

Shortly before 6pm, an off-duty Santanyi police officer pulled him out of the water and attempted to resuscitate him while waiting for the emergency services. Medics then spent an hour trying to revive him but to no avail.

Around the same time, a 71-year-old German tourist was rescued by lifeguards at Migjorn beach in Formentera. Medics from the advanced life support unit were unable to save him.