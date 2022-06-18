Motorhomes that are two metres high or more will no longer will be able to park on the frontline in Cala Murada. Manacor police have carried out a review of traffic on C. Galicia, which is to become one-way and where only vehicles under two metres high will be able to park on the seafront section. This road curves away from the seafront, and the large motorhomes will be able to park on this section. Parking has been marked out so that there is enough space.
