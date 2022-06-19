For this weekend, around seventy people were given permission by Escorca town hall to use the old football field in Lluc. Members of the recently created Oasis Caravanning Association, they came with camper vans, caravans and motorhomes. The town hall charged them five euros a night.
On Saturday, representatives of the association met the mayor, Antoni Solivellas. Javier Fuster, the president, explained that there are no authorised areas for them to camp and spend the night. The Balearic government is "now preventing us from parking by putting up signs with a maximum height limit of 2.10 metres".
While this was an opportunity for them to have an authorised area for a weekend, it was also a protest. They argue that motorhomes and similar are "a sustainable tourism option and that we provide benefits wherever we go". "In fact, we are keeping all purchase receipts we have made in Lluc to show that we are a source of income."
The mayor told them that there is a plan to set up a camping area for these types of vehicle near to the Lluc Sanctuary car park. Other places in Escorca are also under consideration. To this end, there is to be a meeting with representatives of the Council of Mallorca, as it will be necessary to modify the special plan for Lluc.
The aim is to have an area with the necessary facilities and with an online booking system. Solivellas said that maximum stays of five days are being studied.
Ok better controlling the park ups than not. Provide facilities and control the mess. Some people like this type of holiday , ok I don’t get it but I know folks that do. The price of these vehicles is not a question or really part of the discussion. My problem with these vehicles is their size and the Mallorca roads away from the highways. On the west coast and mountains in particular. Two or three of these vehicles in a convoy and the jam will be back to Palma in high season. With all the road safety concerns that gives. I also think the vehicles resident on the island all year are more alternative lifestyle than holiday makers. I’ve seen it in Portugal in southern beach carparks and after these traveler's leave at end of the winter. Well the place needs a good clean up. I’ll put it that way..
I still fail to understand the cost of these Motor Homes, against staying in Hotels. Tens of Thousands of Pounds could be better used staying in good Hotels. Travelling, Fuel, Ferrys etc all add to their operating costs. Plus future charging to stay in designated halts for their Motors. Plus Water, Electricity, etc. I do not understand the uses of these very expensive vehicles.