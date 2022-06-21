One of the posts went through the windscreen. | Policia Local d'Alcudia
A driver who had apparently fallen asleep at the wheel had a miraculous escape when his car crashed into posts and one went through the windscreen on the driver's side.
One of the posts went through the windscreen. | Policia Local d'Alcudia
A driver who had apparently fallen asleep at the wheel had a miraculous escape when his car crashed into posts and one went through the windscreen on the driver's side.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.