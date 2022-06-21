Road accident in Alcudia, Mallorca

One of the posts went through the windscreen. | Policia Local d'Alcudia

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Alcudia 21/06/2022 10:11
0

A driver who had apparently fallen asleep at the wheel had a miraculous escape when his car crashed into posts and one went through the windscreen on the driver's side.

The accident occurred around 5.30am on Monday on the coast road between Alcudia and Puerto Pollensa.

He was taken to hospital with a reserved prognosis.