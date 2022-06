Polish super-star Robert Lewandowski enjoys his holiday on Mallorca but he is at the centre of transfer rumours including a move to Barcelona from his present club, Bayern Munich.

But, the Catalan giants appear unwilling to pay the 40 million euro transfer fee demanded by Bayern. Stalemate? Not just yet with PSG now entering the market for the Polish super-star.

Lewandowski appears completely at ease as he goes out sailing with his family from Andratx. He has said that he wants a move to Barcelona but at the moment his future is unclear. At the moment he is concentrating on Mallorca.

Photo: Joan Llado.