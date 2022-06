A seven-year-old Irish girl, who was rescued from the pool at a Calas de Mallorca hotel on Monday, has died.

On Monday afternoon, shortly after 3.30, emergency services were called to the hotel, where a lifeguard was attempting to resuscitate the girl. She had apparently fallen into the pool at a time when her parents weren't with her.

She was taken to Son Espases in a critical condition and died in the intensive care unit on Wednesday. The parents are receiving psychological support.