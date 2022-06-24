The cruise ship Celebrity Edge docked in Palma

The cruise ship Celebrity Edge docked in Palma. | GABRIEL ALOMAR

Christina Buchet Palma 24/06/2022 07:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. There are three cruise ships due in port: Silver Dawn, MSC Meraviglia and Celebrity Edge.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 24 at 5am
Depature: June 24 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 24 at 5.05am
Depature: June 24 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 24 at 5.30am
Depature: June 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 24 at 6am
Depature: June 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 24 at 6.15am
Depature: June 24 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 24 at 6.30am
Depature: June 24 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 24 at 7.30am
Depature: June 24 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Silver Dawn
Origin: Mahon (Minorca)
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 24 at 8am
Depature: June 24 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 40.844
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 213

Vessel: MSC Meraviglia
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 24 at 8am
Depature: June 24 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 137.936
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Celebrity Edge
Origin: Cannes
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 24 at 8am
Depature: June 24 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 130.818
Flag: Malta
Length: 306

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 24 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 25 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

