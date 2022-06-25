At 35 we look back on his impressive record collection.
One of only two players to score over 100 goals in UEFA club competitions, Messi is now plying his trade at Paris Saint-Germain after bringing the curtain down on a remarkable two decades at Barcelona last summer. The records, milestones and unique achievements keep on coming.
- Most UEFA Champions League group stage goals: 74 (71 for Barcelona)
- Most UEFA Champions League round of 16 goals: 28
- Most UEFA Champions League goals for single club: 120 (Barcelona)
- Most UEFA club competition goals for single club: 123 (Barcelona)
- Most Ballon d'Or awards: 7
- Most Liga goals: 474
- Most Liga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)
- Most goals in a calendar year: 79 (2012 – or 91 including goals for Argentina)
- Most Liga hat-tricks: 36
- Most Liga titles won by a foreign player: 10
- Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6
Messi is second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the overall list of both top UEFA club competition scorers (he has 128, Ronaldo 143) and top UEFA Champions League/European Cup scorers (125 compared with Ronaldo's 140). Ronaldo is two years Messi's senior
