Lionel Messi turned 35 on Friday and he continued his Ibiza holiday.

At 35 we look back on his impressive record collection.

One of only two players to score over 100 goals in UEFA club competitions, Messi is now plying his trade at Paris Saint-Germain after bringing the curtain down on a remarkable two decades at Barcelona last summer. The records, milestones and unique achievements keep on coming.

Most UEFA Champions League group stage goals: 74 (71 for Barcelona)

Most UEFA Champions League round of 16 goals: 28

Most UEFA Champions League goals for single club: 120 (Barcelona)

Most UEFA club competition goals for single club: 123 (Barcelona)

Most Ballon d'Or awards: 7

Most Liga goals: 474

Most Liga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)

Most goals in a calendar year: 79 (2012 – or 91 including goals for Argentina)

Most Liga hat-tricks: 36

Most Liga titles won by a foreign player: 10

Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6

Messi is second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the overall list of both top UEFA club competition scorers (he has 128, Ronaldo 143) and top UEFA Champions League/European Cup scorers (125 compared with Ronaldo's 140). Ronaldo is two years Messi's senior