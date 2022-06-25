The organisers of the Mallorca Live festival said this morning that despite the best efforts of thousands of people they had been some errors on the opening night which they would do their best to overcome before the start of tonight´s concerts.

"We have been working day and night for the last two years so that this edition of Mallorca Live was the best ever, and one that we could feel very proud of. Despite the best efforts of thousands of people, who are involved in the biggest ever Live music festival in the Balearics, there were some problems with the access to the concert venue. We will be looking to reactify these problems," the organisers said in a statement.

More than 25,000 people attended the first night of Mallorca Live on Friday and despite some teething problems it looked as if a good time had been had by all.

Tonight´s line-up

Christina Aguilera

Franz Ferdinand

Supergrass

Jeff Mills

Cut Copy

Temples