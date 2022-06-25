Photo: Instragram

What do you when you are not training and waiting to play some top tennis? Well, board games appear to be the order of the day for Rafa Nadal, who has overcome injury to head to Wimbledon.

Pachis appears to be the answer for Rafa and his team. Parchís is a Spanish board game of the Cross and Circle family. It is an adaptation of the Indian game Pachisi. Parchís is a very popular game in Spain.

Rafa Nadal plays his first match at Wimbledon on Tuesday.