On Saturday, following an extraordinary meeting of the cabinet, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a new package of measures to deal with the rise in inflation. These will last until the end of the year and will cost 9,000 million euros, which rises to 15,000 million when measures already in force are factored in.

Among the measures will be direct aid of 200 euros for the self-employed and the unemployed with low incomes. This can be requested from July. There will be discounts of 30% to 50% for public transport passes and a 15% increase in non-contributory retirement and disability pensions, which represents an increase of 60 euros per month (360 euros by the end of the year).

The maximum price of butane is to be capped, and IVA (VAT) on electricity bills will be reduced from 10% to 5%. The 20 cent discount for a litre of fuel will be extended until December 31.