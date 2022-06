Shortly before 4pm, beachgoers at S'Amarador in Santanyi had to leave because of a nearby forest fire.

The fire, which was categorised as Level 0, was brought under control within an hour. The government's Ibanat agency tweeted that the fire was extinguished by 7.10pm and that 0.16 hectares of pine forest were affected.

Mallorca and the Balearics have been on particular alert for fire risk because of recent high temperatures. Over the past week, Ibanat has reported seven fires, four in Mallorca and three in Ibiza. The most damage - 2.5 hectares - was from a fire near Sant Josep in Ibiza which broke out on Thursday evening.