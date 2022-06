In 2009, a plan was launched for conserving the marsh orchid that grows in fields in the Albufera Nature Park.

Anacamptis palustris robusta was on the point of extinction. A subspecies found in Mallorca and hardly anywhere else, it and another hybrid are in fact unique to Albufera.

This year, there is a record number - 9,774 in 26 different locations within the nature park. In order to achieve this number, staff at the park have adopted certain measures, such as ensuring that cattle are not in the same fields and removing invasive plants.