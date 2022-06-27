These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 27 at 5.30am
Depature: June 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 27 at 5.30am
Depature: June 27 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 27 at 6am
Depature: June 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Wonder of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: June 27 at 8am
Depature: June 27 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 235.600
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362
Vessel: Alamosborg
Origin: Singapore
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: June 27 at 9am
Depature: June 27 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 11.885
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 142
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 27 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
