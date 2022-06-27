Wonder of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas. | Jason Moore

Ashlee Caliz Mallorca 27/06/2022 07:30
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 27 at 5.30am
Depature: June 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 27 at 5.30am
Depature: June 27 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 27 at 6am
Depature: June 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Wonder of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: June 27 at 8am
Depature: June 27 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 235.600
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362

Vessel: Alamosborg
Origin: Singapore
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: June 27 at 9am
Depature: June 27 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 11.885
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 142

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 27 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

