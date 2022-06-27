The young man who was attacked on the stairs of the Rockefeller’s nightclub in Cala Major and who had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since last Friday, died on Sunday night in Son Espases hospital, according to official sources.

The young man, aged 34, was kicked in the neck outside the club.

The Homicide Group of the National Police is still hunting for the attacker who fled the scene.

A witness claims that the attacker was “a short, bald guy wearing glasses” and that he ran off after attacking the young man “for no apparent reason”.

During the day on Friday, after the brutal attack, the area around the Palma neighbourhood was swamped with National Police and local police, who carried out a number of raids on properties as part of the search - they even combed the beach but to no avail.

Police are continuing to review CCTV footage of the area.