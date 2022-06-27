The National Police have arrested a man, of Spanish nationality, accused of assaulting a woman on the Avenidas in Palma.

The quick action of a security guard at the El Corte Inglés department store saved the victim from serious injury.

According to judicial sources, the incident took place at around 9.30 pm last Friday.

Two security guards at the department store, which was closed because it was a public holiday in Palma, were on duty inside.

While checking the security cameras, they saw a man holding a woman’s jaw under one of the cameras and trying to kiss her.

After a struggle she ended up on the ground.

One of the security guards rushed to her aid while alerting 091 of what was happening.

Despite the man’s resistance, the guard was able to restrain the suspect until the National Police reached the scene.

After the officers interviewed the security guard, the suspect was arrested for an alleged crime of gender violence.