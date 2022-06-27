Placeholder
27/06/2022 16:18
0

Photo and post: Instagram.

She is one of the great voices of British music and she is certainly at home on Mallorca. Annie Lennox posted the following on her instagram account as she enjoyed a coffee in her Mallorca village square:

Thoughts with my solitary coffee cup…
“Damn - this world is a complicated place”……
But it keeps on spinnin’…
Watch out for those men in power and what they say.
You best not believe it..
“Hold your head up - Keep your head up”!

#globalfeminist
Annie Lennox has owned a home on Mallorca for many years and it appears that she is back for the summer.