Forensic police at the scene. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
The National Police are investigating the death of a person whose charred body was discovered after a fire at a property in Coll d'en Rabassa, Palma.
Forensic police at the scene. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
The National Police are investigating the death of a person whose charred body was discovered after a fire at a property in Coll d'en Rabassa, Palma.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.