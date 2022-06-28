Investigation after fire in Palma, Mallorca

Forensic police at the scene. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Palma 28/06/2022 08:07
The National Police are investigating the death of a person whose charred body was discovered after a fire at a property in Coll d'en Rabassa, Palma.

The body was found in an outhouse. On the plot were various items, including cars. The fire affected both the building and an exterior area.

Forensic police sealed off the area and are investigating whether the person was intoxicated by smoke and passed out and was subsequently burned.