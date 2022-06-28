The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 450 new cases of Covid in the Balearics and two more deaths have been confirmed from the virus, taking the official number of deaths since the start of the pandemic on the islands to 1,424.

The positivity test rate is 24.2%, slightly lower than the 25.4% average for the past week.

Of the total number of new cases, 229 have been confirmed in Mallorca, 77 in Ibiza, 58 in Minorca and 3 in Formentera.

There are also 83 positive cases without specifying the island.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days in the islands as a whole is 350.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while for the past week, the incidence rate stands at 168 infections per 100,000 people.

By islands, Formentera continues to be the one with the highest cumulative incidence rate for 14 days, with 478 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

It is followed by Ibiza, with 422; Mallorca, with 351; and Minorca, with 209 positive cases per 100,000 people.

973,946 people in the Balearics have been fully vaccinated, which represents 87% of the population over the age of four.

60.8% have received the booster dose.