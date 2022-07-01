The entire Superyacht Cup fleet made the Bay of Palma their arena today as Europe's longest-running superyacht regatta hit its stride with another day of sparkling Mallorcan sailing conditions.

Pantaenius Race Day saw slightly lighter breeze than Wednesday's opening races for the J Class, but the 11-strong fleet showed their mettle in a hard-fought three hours-plus coastal race, with the outcome of the three class contests in doubt until the final legs on each course.